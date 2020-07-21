Chess | Anna Ushenina triumphs

Other Sports

Anna Ushenina of Ukraine won the FIDE Chess.com women’s speed championship, beating Russia’s Alexandra Kosteniuk 15.5-14.5 in an exciting super final. The title was decided in the very last game.

The two had qualified for the final after claiming the top two positions from the four-leg Grand Prix. Each of the 22 participants had played three legs and the placings were determined by the points they gathered overall. Kosteniuk scored 24 points and Ushenina 22.

India’s best performer was World No. 2 Koneru Humpy, who finished seventh with 10 points. R. Vaishali, with seven points, was placed eighth and Dronavalli Harika 10th with four points.

