Chess | Anand named ambassador for WWF India

Viswanathan Anand.

Five-time World chess champion Viswanathan Anand is the new Ambassador for World Wildlife Fund (WWF) India’s Environment Education programme.

Commenting on his association with WWF India, Anand said, “Our children deserve a better, greener and more sustainable world than the one we are living in today, and it is our responsibility as parents and elders to show them the way.

“I am very excited and happy to join WWF India and work together with them to help more and more children and youth know about the need to protect our natural world. I look forward to an enriching and progressive association with WWF India.”

Presently, the Environment Education reaches out to school children, youth and citizens across the country. It aims to create a generation of critical thinkers, problem solvers and environmentally-conscious individuals. Currently, the Environment Education programme impacts over five million children across 2000 schools.

