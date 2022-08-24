Chess | AICF appoints Vipnesh Bharadwaj as interim secretary following Delhi HC order

PTI Chennai
August 23, 2022 22:32 IST

A chess board. Image used for representational purpose.  | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam B.

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Tuesday appointed Vipnesh Bharadwaj as its interim secretary after the Delhi High Court reiterated its order of removing former chief Bharat Singh Chauhan.

"(Vipnesh) Bharadwaj has been appointed interim secretary of the federation following the Delhi HC order," AICF president Sanjay Kapoor told PTI on Tuesday.

"A meeting has been called later tonight to further discuss the situation," Kapoor added.

On June 2, the Delhi HC passed an order and unseated Chauhan. However, the Supreme Court on June 7 overruled the HC's decision and reinstated Chauhan in his post till August 15, keeping in mind the 44th Chess Olympiad which was held in Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu from July 28 to August 9.

As per AICF's by-laws, vacancies of office-bearers that may arise by resignation, death or otherwise shall be filled by the president and such a nominated person shall hold office till the next General Body Meeting.

The court order against Chauhan came on a case filed by R. N. Dongre challenging the former's election in violation of the National Sports Development Code.

Interestingly, it was Chauhan who had defeated Dongre in the AICF elections held in 2021.

