Chennai to host PSA tournament from Sept. 19

The Squash Racquets Federation of India (SRFI) and HCL will conduct a Professional Squash Association (PSA) tournament from September 19 to 23 at the Indian Squash Academy (ISA) here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament is part of the four PSA tournaments planned to be organised in four cities in India till March 2023 under the HCL-SRFI Indian Tour, a PSA multi-city circuit.

The tournament will feature top players from India, Egypt, Japan, England, Singapore, Spain, and other countries. The prize money is $12,000 for each category — men & women.

Each tournament in the Indian Tour will overlap with a junior event to allow the young players an opportunity to interact with the seniors and learn from them. The aim is to provide exposure for junior players to watch and learn from the PSA players.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PSA Chennai tournament will overlap with the Southern Slam, a 5-star SRFI and an Asian Squash Federation (ASF) platinum event.

The top players at the PSA tournament will include Aly Abou Eleinen (Egypt) and Martin Svec (Czech Republic) in the men's category, and Kenzy Ayman (Egypt) and Sunayna Kuruvilla (India) among women. Abhay Singh and Tanvi Khanna will be the top-seeded Indian players for the men’s and women’s draw.

All matches will be streamed live on the SRFI, and the HCL For Sports Facebook pages. Matches will also be streamed on the HCL, and the India Squash YouTube channels.