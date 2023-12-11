ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship from Dec. 15

December 11, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Sports Bureau

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) will conduct the Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship from December 15 to 21 at Hotel Leela Palace here.

The tournament will have a mix of Indian Grandmasters and eight International Grandmasters in a round-robin format with seven rounds of classic chess. The total prize money, sponsored by the Government of Tamil Nadu, is ₹50 lakh.

The tournament provides opportunity for players like D. Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

Notable players like P. Harikrishna, Levon Aronian, Pavel Eljanov, Alexandr Predke, Sanan Sjugirov and Parham Maghsoodloo will also participate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US