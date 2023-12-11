Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship from Dec. 15

December 11, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) will conduct the Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship from December 15 to 21 at Hotel Leela Palace here.

The tournament will have a mix of Indian Grandmasters and eight International Grandmasters in a round-robin format with seven rounds of classic chess. The total prize money, sponsored by the Government of Tamil Nadu, is ₹50 lakh.

The tournament provides opportunity for players like D. Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

Notable players like P. Harikrishna, Levon Aronian, Pavel Eljanov, Alexandr Predke, Sanan Sjugirov and Parham Maghsoodloo will also participate.