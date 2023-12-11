HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship from Dec. 15

December 11, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Sports Bureau

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) will conduct the Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship from December 15 to 21 at Hotel Leela Palace here.

The tournament will have a mix of Indian Grandmasters and eight International Grandmasters in a round-robin format with seven rounds of classic chess. The total prize money, sponsored by the Government of Tamil Nadu, is ₹50 lakh.

The tournament provides opportunity for players like D. Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

Notable players like P. Harikrishna, Levon Aronian, Pavel Eljanov, Alexandr Predke, Sanan Sjugirov and Parham Maghsoodloo will also participate.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.