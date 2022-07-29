Other Sports

Chennai Chess Olympiad: Indian teams off to winning starts

India team players at the 44th Chess Olympiad at Mamallapuram, near Chennai on July 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran
PTI Mamallapuram July 29, 2022 20:42 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 20:42 IST

Indian teams made winning starts in the Open and women's sections of the 44th Chess Olympiad here on Friday.

Top-seeded Indian women's A team beat Tajikistan while the B side got the better of Wales.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Both the Indian teams have taken unassailable 3-0 leads over their respective opponents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

India's star player Koneru Humpy, playing on the top board, R Vaishali and Bhakti Kulkarni secured victories to ensure a winning start.

The Indian C team too began with a win.

The three Indian teams in the men's event posted wins in the first round matches over Zimbabwe, UAE and South Sudan respectively.

The opening round of the historic Chess Olympiad was inaugurated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur by making the first move on Indian player Vidit Gujrathi’s board.

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich, All India Chess Federation President Sanjay Kapoor and Olympiad Director Bharat Singh Chauhan were also present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Chennai Chess Olympiad
chess
Read more...