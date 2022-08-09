Other Sports

Chennai Chess Olympiad | India ‘B’ team wins bronze in Open section; India ‘A’ women also finish third

A view of the players in action at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam
PTI Mamallapuram August 09, 2022 17:36 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 17:36 IST

India 'B' team settled for a bronze medal in the Open section while the India 'A' women's side also finished third in the 44th Chess Olympiad here on Tuesday.

India 'B' defeated Germany 3-1 in their final round match to end at third position.

Uzbekistan sprung a surprise by bagging the gold medal with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands ahead of a strong Armenian team, which beat Spain 2.5-1.5 in the final round, in the Open section.

