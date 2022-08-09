Other Sports

Chennai Chess Olympiad | India ‘B’ team wins bronze in Open section; India ‘A’ women also finish third

A view of the players in action at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram.

A view of the players in action at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

India 'B' team settled for a bronze medal in the Open section while the India 'A' women's side also finished third in the 44th Chess Olympiad here on Tuesday.

India 'B' defeated Germany 3-1 in their final round match to end at third position.

Uzbekistan sprung a surprise by bagging the gold medal with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands ahead of a strong Armenian team, which beat Spain 2.5-1.5 in the final round, in the Open section.

The top-seeded India 'A' women's team crashed to a defeat in the 11th and final round to USA to see it's gold medal hopes evaporate. The Koneru Humpy-led team finished third.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai Chess Olympiad
chess
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 9, 2022 5:39:00 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/chennai-chess-olympiad-india-b-team-wins-bronze-in-open-section-india-a-women-also-finish-third/article65750104.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR