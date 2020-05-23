Other Sports

Checkmating coronavirus, FIDE style

World chess governing body’s massive online project proving a big hit

The novel coronavirus may have succeeded in forcing FIDE to stop its showpiece event of the year midway, but the world chess governing body has made an interesting move that could help it take the game to more people.

After conducting a top-notch blitz tournament in memory of the first World champion Wilhelm Steinitz, featuring top stars like Magnus Carlsen, FIDE, which had to stop the Candidates tournament in Russia midway in late March following the outbreak of the pandemic, has launched a series of online tournaments.

Month-long event

Checkmate Coronavirus is a month-long event that will have more than 1,500 tournaments that are open to everyone. There will be 720 hours of chess, non-stop.

The tournaments are being conducted on popular chess portals like chess.com, chess24.com and lichess.org. You can log into checkmatecoronavirus.com for more information.

The event will go on till June 16. At the time of filing this report, 90,216 players have participated in 336 tournaments. More than two lakh games have been played across platforms.

“Those are fabulous numbers and I think it’s a great initiative by FIDE,” GM B. Adhiban told The Hindu. “It is good to see that FIDE is doing something like this; it would help chess reach out to more and more people across the world. With most people are forced to stay at home during this lockdown, playing online chess is one of the best ways to pass time.”

There are prizes to be won, too — more than 1,500 of them. Among the most attractive of those prizes are the 64 invitations for the Chess Olympiad in Moscow next year.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 5:52:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/checkmating-coronavirus-fide-style/article31659083.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY