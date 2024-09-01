GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Charles Leclerc delights the Ferrari faithful with a thrilling win

Lando Norris closes in on Max Verstappen in F1 standings as he falters again

Updated - September 01, 2024 11:17 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 11:16 pm IST - Monza, Italy

AFP
Ferrari’s Monégasque driver Charles Leclerc celebrates with his team after winning the Italian Formula One Grand Prix race at Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit, in Monza on September 1, 2024.

Ferrari’s Monégasque driver Charles Leclerc celebrates with his team after winning the Italian Formula One Grand Prix race at Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit, in Monza on September 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Charles Leclerc won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday (September 1, 2024) to delight Ferrari’s massed ranks of fans as Lando Norris again chipped away at struggling champion Max Verstappen’s lead in the Formula One drivers’ standings.

Monégasque Leclerc claimed victory at Monza for the second time after winning in 2019, holding off McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Norris in a thrilling race in which Verstappen finished nearly 38 seconds off the pace in sixth.

Huge roars engulfed the stands as Leclerc took the chequered flag after holding out on a set of hard tyres he had changed in his one and only pit stop on the 16th lap.

All of his major rivals, apart from teammate Carlos Sainz who ended up finishing fourth, pitted twice and McLaren were hoping that the Ferrari pair would do the same.

But instead, Leclerc managed to keep his tyres in good enough condition to stay ahead and in the end finish the race comfortably in front of Piastri, who had taken the race lead early on after a daring overtake manoeuvre on Norris.

Briton Norris – who clocked the fastest lap right at the end – will be disappointed by his finish after starting on pole but he managed to chop Verstappen’s championship lead, to 62 points with eight races remaining as his Dutch rival’s barren run continued.

Verstappen has now failed to win any of the last six GPs after claiming the honours in seven of the first 10, and his and Red Bull’s dominance of F1 looks increasingly in question.

A fourth straight world title looked a near certainty when Verstappen won in Spain back in June, but since then he has only finished on the podium twice.

