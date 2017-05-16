Celtics advance to Eastern Conference NBA finals

Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference NBA finals with a 115-105 Game 7 victory over Washington Wizards on Monday.
Kelly Olynyk, who entered the game averaging 8.3 points per game in the playoffs, exploded for 14 of his career playoff-high 26 points in the first 8:34 of the fourth quarter, joining Isaiah Thomas in the offensive charge that gave Celtics the 4-3 series win.
Top-seeded Celtics host defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Wednesday and Game 2 on Friday. Second-seeded Cavaliers, 8-0 in the playoffs, took the season series 2-1.
Celtics, keeping the home-court dominance of the season series intact, trailed by five with 5:39 left in the third quarter but outscored the Wizards 21-9 over the remainder of the period. Down by three, Thomas hit two 3-pointers and Marcus Smart one in a 1:13 span to put the home team ahead to stay.
Celtics opened the fourth quarter on a 9-2 spurt, but Bradley Beal kept his team alive, until Olynyk buried it, hitting his first five shots of the final quarter.
He shot 10 of 14 from the floor and also had five rebounds and four assists, leaving the game to a huge ovation with 1:37 left (he returned briefly in the final seconds).
The result:
Boston Celtics 115 (Crowder 14, Horford 15, Thomas 29, Olynyk 26, Smart 13) bt Washington Wizards 105 (Morris 18, Porter Jr 20, Wall 18, Beal 38). Celtics win 4-3.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor