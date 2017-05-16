Celtics advance to Eastern Conference NBA finals

Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference NBA finals with a 115-105 Game 7 victory over Washington Wizards on Monday.

Kelly Olynyk, who entered the game averaging 8.3 points per game in the playoffs, exploded for 14 of his career playoff-high 26 points in the first 8:34 of the fourth quarter, joining Isaiah Thomas in the offensive charge that gave Celtics the 4-3 series win.

Top-seeded Celtics host defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Wednesday and Game 2 on Friday. Second-seeded Cavaliers, 8-0 in the playoffs, took the season series 2-1.

Celtics, keeping the home-court dominance of the season series intact, trailed by five with 5:39 left in the third quarter but outscored the Wizards 21-9 over the remainder of the period. Down by three, Thomas hit two 3-pointers and Marcus Smart one in a 1:13 span to put the home team ahead to stay.

Celtics opened the fourth quarter on a 9-2 spurt, but Bradley Beal kept his team alive, until Olynyk buried it, hitting his first five shots of the final quarter.

He shot 10 of 14 from the floor and also had five rebounds and four assists, leaving the game to a huge ovation with 1:37 left (he returned briefly in the final seconds).

The result:

Boston Celtics 115 (Crowder 14, Horford 15, Thomas 29, Olynyk 26, Smart 13) bt Washington Wizards 105 (Morris 18, Porter Jr 20, Wall 18, Beal 38). Celtics win 4-3.