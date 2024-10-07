ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrated Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement

Updated - October 07, 2024 06:21 pm IST - New Delhi

The 31-year-old Dipa, who became the first female gymnast from the country to compete at the Olympics, finished fourth in the vault event to lose an Olympic medal by just 0.15 points.

Y.B. Sarangi

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, on Oct. 7, 2024, announced her retirement from the sport. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who made India a talking point in world gymnastics by securing a historic fourth place finish in vault in the 2016 Rio Olympics, on Monday (October 7, 2024) announced her retirement from the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old took to social media platform ‘X’ to announce her decision.

Dipa, who had overcome a suspension for doping and injuries to become the first Indian to win a gold medal in the Asian championships in Tashkent in May last, said she was proud of her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dipa Karmakar becomes first Indian gymnast to win gold in Asian Senior Championships

“I remember a five-year-old Dipa, who was told that because of her flat feet she could never be a gymnast. Today I am very proud to see my achievements, representing the country on the world stage and winning medals. The most special moment was performing the Produnova vault in the Rio Olympics. It remains the most memorable moment of my career. Today, I feel very happy to see Dipa because she had the courage to dream,” said Dipa in her post.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“My last victory in the Asian Championship was a turning point because I felt I could push my body further. But sometimes our body tells us that it is time to rest. The heart still does not accept it even today.

“After much thought, I have decided to retire from gymnastics. This decision was not easy for me, but the time is right. I am grateful for every moment, the highs, the lows and everything in between,” said Agartala-based Dipa, who landed a bronze medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a gold and a bronze in World Cups.

Among others, Dipa thanked her family members and coaches Bishweshwar Nandi and Soma Nandi for their support for 25 years.

Dipa said she would contribute to the sport. “My connection with gymnastics will never be lost. I would like to give back to the sport, maybe as a mentor or a coach, by supporting girls like me,” said Dipa.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

gymnastics / Olympics

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US