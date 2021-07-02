Cavendish closes in on Merck’s stage win record

CHATEAUROUX

Mark Cavendish’s stunning comeback on the Tour de France continued when the Briton claimed his second victory in this year’s edition with a perfectly-executed sprint on Thursday.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider now has 32 stage wins on the Tour and is two shy of the all-time record of Belgian great Eddy Merck as he is back on the world’s greatest race for the first time since 2018.

The 36-year-old Briton finished off his teammates’ work in the final straight after being led out by Michael Morkov.

Cavendish beat Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen and France’s Nacer Bouhanni, who were in second and third places respectively.

It was Cavendish’s third victory on Chateauroux, where he won his first Tour stage in 2008.

van der Poel retains yellow jersey

Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel retained the yellow jersey as the top positions in the general classification remained unchanged.