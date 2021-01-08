Carrom challenge | Superb Arif in the lead

Mohammed Arif was in superlative form as he led the men’s field after the first round of the Champions League in the Indian online carrom challenge.
In the eight-board contest, Arif, who had come through the preliminary and super league to join the elite Champions League, had one ultimate slam and was very vibrant, completing a board in a maximum of four chances.
Arif had a cumulative score of six, 15 points better than second-placed Abhishek Chavan.
Abhishek and Irshad Ansari also had an ultimate slam of start to finish without a miss.
Sandeep Deorukhkar, Irshad, Abdul Rahman, Riyaz Akbar Ali, Mohd. Gufran and Prashant More were in the top eight position behind the leaders.
The best eight from the preliminary stage were joined by 15 elite men players and 11 elite women players for the Champions League phase. The players will compete in four rounds and the top four will make the semifinals.
Thin margin
In the women’s event, Kajal Kumari led Rashmi Kumari and Naga Jothi by one point, with a cumulative score of 38.
They were followed by S. Approwa, Aisha Khokhawala, Deepa Naik, Kavya Shree and Tanishka Viswakarma.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath