Carlsen sets up semifinal clash with Nakamura

Carlsen to play with Hikaru Nakamura (in picture). File

Carlsen to play with Hikaru Nakamura (in picture). File   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

For the second time in three days, Magnus Carlsen dismissed the challenge of Wesley So 2.5-0.5 and set up a much-anticipated semifinal-clash with Hikaru Nakamura in the $150,000 Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge.

Carlsen won both games with black pieces and, in between, drew with white, in the second of the best-of-four mini-match.

Later, Sergey Karjakin rallied brilliantly from 1-2 to win 3-2 over Russian teammate Daniil Dubov and draw level after two mini-matches.

Karjakin was extremely lucky to win the decisive Armageddon game from a precarious position.

Much like the all-China encounter involving Ling Diren and Wu Yangyi, the Karjakin-Dubov match will also be decided following a third mini-match.

Quarterfinal-results (Second mini-match): Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Wesley So (USA) 2.5-0.5; Sergey Karjakin (Rus) bt Daniil Dubov (Rus) 3-2.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 3:08:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/carlsen-sets-up-semifinal-clash-with-nakamura/article31685429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

