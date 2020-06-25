Other SportsNEW DELHI 25 June 2020 23:03 IST
Carlsen moves into the lead
World champion Magnus Carlsen produced yet another dominant display to dismantle World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana in 48 moves to take a 1-0 lead in their quarterfinal clash of the $150,000 Chess Masters on Thursday.
In the other quarterfinal, Ian Nepomniachtchi gained from the connectivity issue faced by younger Russian compatriot Vladislav Artemiev and ‘won’ in a completely drawn position.
The results:
Quarterfinals (Game One): Magnus Carlsen bt Fabiano Caruana (USA); Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) bt Vladislav Artemiev (Rus).
