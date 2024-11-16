 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Carlsen manages to take sole lead despite a disappointing day

Published - November 16, 2024 07:45 pm IST - KOLKATA

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Still in control: Carlsen lost to Erigaisi in the eighth round, is only half a point ahead of Praggnanandhaa. | Photo: DEBASISH BHADURI

Still in control: Carlsen lost to Erigaisi in the eighth round, is only half a point ahead of Praggnanandhaa. | Photo: DEBASISH BHADURI

You expect strange things to happen in blitz chess.

Still, you wouldn’t quite expect to find Magnus Carlsen in a lost position by the 12th move, especially after he had been massacring the opposition and winning a tournament by two points just a day earlier. He played just eight more moves against Arjun Erigaisi before resigning in the eighth round of the Tata Steel Chess India blitz tournament on Saturday.

The World No. 1 from Norway then survived a scare against another Indian rival, Vidit Gujrathi, before managing a draw from an inferior position. He thus was still in the sole lead position after nine rounds at the Dhano Dhanyo Auditorium.

Carlsen, who had to pay a heavy price for blundering with his queen when a simple pawn push was required on that 12th move of his, is on 6.5 points. He is half-a-point ahead of the second-placed R. Praggnanandhaa, who had an extraordinary day: he lost his first three games and then won the next six in a row.

Arjun and Daniil Dubov of Russia have 5.5 points each. Another nine rounds remain.

There is a clear leader in the women’s event too. Kateryna Lagno has seven points, one more than Valentina Gunina. Aleksandra Goryachkina is lying third with five points, making it a 1-2-3 for Russia in the leaders’ table. Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal and Koneru Humpy have made it 4-5-6 for India; they should, of course, be hoping to improve those places on Monday, the final day of the tournament.

The results (Men):

Ninth round: Vincent Keymer (Ger) 2 lost to S.L. Narayanan 3.5; Nihal Sarin 3.5 drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) 4; Daniil Dubov (Rus) 5.5 drew with Wesley So (USA) 3.5; Arjun Erigaisi 5.5 lost to R. Praggnanandhaa 6; Vidit Gujrathi 5 drew with Magnus Carslen (Nor) 6.5.

Eighth round: Narayanan lot to Gujrathi; Carlsen lost to Arjun; Praggnandhaa bt Dubov; So bt Nihal; Abdusattorov bt Keymer.

Seventh round: Abdusattorov bt Narayanan; Keymer bt So; Nihal lost to Praggnanandhaa; Dubov drew with Carlsen; Arjun bt Gujrathi.

Sixth round: Narayanan drew with Arjun; Gujrathi drew with Dubov; Carlsen bt Nihal; Praggnanandhaa bt Keymer; So lost to Abudsattorov.

Women:

Ninth round: D. Harika 4 drew with Koneru Humpy 4.5; Valentina Gunina (Rus) 6 lost to Kateryna Lagno (Rus) 7; Divya Deshmukh 4.5 bt Vantika Agrawal 4.5; R. Vaishali 3.5 lost to Nana Dzagnidze (Geo) 2 Alexandra Kosteniuk (Swi) 4 bt Aleksandra Goryachkina (Rus) 5.

Eighth round: Humpy drew with Kosteniuk; Goryachkina drew with Vaishali; Dzagnidze lost to Divya; Vantika lost to Gunina; Lagno bt Harika.

Seventh round: Lagno drew with Humpy; Harika drew with Vantika; Gunina bt Dzagnidze; Divya drew with Goryachkina; Vaishali bt Kosteniuk.

Sixth round: Humpy bt Vaishali; Kosteniuk lost to Divya; Goryachkina lost to Gunina; Dzagnidze bt Harika; Vantika drew with Lagno.

Published - November 16, 2024 07:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.