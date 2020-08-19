Carlsen leads in must-win set

Magnus Carlsen posted a dramatic triumph over Hikaru Nakamura in the opening game of the sixth set and kept alive hope of forcing the decider in the $300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals on Wednesday. Nakamura leads 3-2.
After Nakamura bounced back from the brink in Set Five to humble Carlsen 4-3 and lead 3-2 in the best-of-seven-set final on Tuesday, the World champion gained an early lead following a fine victory.
Playing white, Carlsen sacrificed two queenside pawns and created more chances for his pieces to occupy attacking positions. Thereafter, he exposed Nakamura’s castled king by sacrificing his knight for a pawn. He summoned his queen, bishop pair and a rook into action and chased the black king.
With time almost running out, on Nakamura’s clock he missed a line that could have worried Carlsen. Soon, Carlsen forced Nakamura’s king into a checkmating net on the 41st move.
The results: Final: Set Six, Game One: Magnus Carlsen bt Hikaru Nakamura; Set Five: Nakamura bt Carlsen 4-3.
After five sets: Nakamura leads Carlsen 3-2.
