Carlsen leads in decider

Magnus Carlsen inched closer to winning his signature event by claiming the first game of the final set in 41 moves against Hikaru Nakamura in the $300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals on Thursday.

With the players locked at 3-3 after Carlsen scored a timely 3-1 win in the sixth set on Wednesday, the opening game of the decider held special significance.

Psychological edge

The clinical triumph gave a huge psychological advantage to Carlsen, with three more rapid games remaining.

Carlsen gained more within 10 moves of the Berlin Defence and gradually improved his position. On the 23rd move, Nakamura's choice of queen-move allowed Carlsen to tighten his grip. After losing a pawn for no compensation, Nakamura chose for a stunning continuation when he exchanged a knight and a bishop for a rook.

This trade-off swung the game decisively in Carlsen’s favour. For the last 14 moves, Nakamura fought without being allowed to cover any ground.

The results: Final:

Set Seven (Set One, Game One): Hikaru Nakamura (USA) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor).

Set Six: Carlsen bt Nakamura 3-1.

After six sets: Carlsen and Nakamura tied 3-3.