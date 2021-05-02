Carlsen inches closer to title

NEW DELHI

02 May 2021 20:52 IST

World champion Magnus Carlsen won the last two games of the day to take the first match 3-1 against Hikaru Nakamura in the final of the New in Chess Classic rapid online tournament on Saturday. He now only needs a draw in the second match to claim his first title on the Champions Tour this season.

For the third place, Levon Aronian and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov won with black for a 2-2 deadlock after all four games were decisive.

