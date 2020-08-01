Carlsen in cruise mode

For the second successive day, Magnus Carlsen shut out Peter Svidler in quick time in the day’s opening game and stayed ahead in the semifinals of the chess24 Legends of Chess on Saturday.
After Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi had posted identical 2.5-0.5 victories in the first set on Friday, the latter drew the first game of the second set with Anish Giri in 40 moves.
Carlsen, playing white, did not allow Svidler the freedom to free his pieces once the contest moved into the middle-game. Svidler’s decision to castle on the queenside made it tougher for him as Carlsen promptly launched a fierce attack and won in just 26 moves. On Friday, Carlsen won two games, lasting 27 moves, with black pieces.
The results:
Semifinals: Set Two, Game One: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Peter Svidler (Rus); Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) drew with Anish Giri (Ned); Set One: Carlsen bt Svidler 2.5-0.5; Nepomniachtchi bt Giri 2.5-0.5.
