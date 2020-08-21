Other Sports

Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals: Carlsen leaves Hikaru Nakamura stranded within half a point of victory

Magnus Carlsen. File Photo.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In a sensational finish, Magnus Carlsen left Hikaru Nakamura stranded within half a point of victory and went on to win his signature event — the $300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals — on Thursday.

The exhausting victory for Carlsen in the seventh set came after he squandered a 1-0 lead to trail 2-3 when Nakamura won the first blitz game. Carlsen faced a must-win situation to deny Nakamura the title.

The victory was worth $140,000 for Carlsen while Nakamura earned $80,000 from the world's richest online event.

The result (final): Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 4-3.

