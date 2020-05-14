Carlsen adds four events

To beat lockdown blues and maintain continuity of elite events, World chess champion Magnus Carlsen on Thursday announced a schedule of four more major online events concluding with the Tour Final in August.
After the huge success of his signature event, the $250,000 Magnus Carlsen Invitational which he won on May 3, the World No. 1 revealed the prize-fund for the five-leg Tour would be $1 million.
The four events added to the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour are: Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge (May 19-June 3), Online Chess Masters (June 20-July 5), Legends of Chess (July 21–August 5) and Tour Final (August 9-August 20).
The four events will be live on Chess24.com.
