Other Sports

Candidates Chess Tournament | Ian Nepomniachtchi takes sole lead

You should have...! Ian Nepomniachtchi seems to be pointing out where Wang Hao erred in their match.

You should have...! Ian Nepomniachtchi seems to be pointing out where Wang Hao erred in their match.   | Photo Credit: Lennart Ootes

Ian Nepomniachtchi of host Russia became the first player to take the sole lead when he made China's Wang Hao pay the price for a terrible blunder in the fifth round of the Candidates Chess Tournament here on Sunday.

Nepomniachtchi, who had shared the lead overnight with Hao and France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, took his tally to 3.5 points.

Second spot

Vachier-Lagrave was in the sole second position with three points. Nine rounds remain.

Hao, who adopted his trusted Petrov's Defence, was comfortably placed until he erred on the 32nd move. He went on to lose a piece, and the game another 11 moves later.

The results (fifth round): Anish Giri (Ned) 2 drew with Fabiano Caruana (US) 2.5; Alexander Grischuk (Rus) 2.5 drew with Ding Liren (Chn) 2; Kirill Alekseenko (Rus) 2 drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) 3; Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) 3.5 bt Wang Hao (Chn) 2.5.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 10:55:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/candidates-chess-tournament-ian-nepomniachtchi-takes-sole-lead/article31145439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY