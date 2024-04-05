Candidates chess | Indian stars begin their campaign with draws

April 05, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

The opening round of the Candidates chess tournament produced plenty of excitement but only one decisive result, as seven of the eight games ended in draws at Toronto.

Former World champion Tan Zhongyi of China was the only winner on Thursday. With black, she defeated compatriot Lei Tingjie in 52 moves to emerge as the only player — be it in the Open event or the women’s — in the lead position after the first round.

All the four boards in the Open event were drawn. One of those games featured two Indians — D. Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi. The game, in which Gukesh had white pieces, ended in 21 moves, with repetition.

The other Indian in the open event, R. Praggnanandhaa had the black pieces against France’s Alireza Firouzja. Their game lasted 39 moves, with the Indian giving perpetual checks.

The marquee game on the opening day featured the two strongest players in the tournament, and both Americans. Fabiano Caruana, the World No. 2, and Hikaru Nakamura, the World No. 3, drew after 41 moves. Nakamura, with black pieces, defended well to secure half-a-point.

In the other game, Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, the winner of the last two Candidates tournaments, was forced to split the point with Nijat Abasov of Azerbaijan, the lowest-ranked player.

In the women’s tournament, the two Indians in the field, Koneru Humpy and R. Vaishali drew in 41 moves. The all-Russian encounter between Aleksandra Goryachkina and Kateryna Lagno were also drawn, as was the game between Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine and Nurgyul Salimova of Bulgaria.

The results (Indians unless specified):

Open: Fabiano Caruana (USA) drew with Hikaru Nakamura (USA); D. Gukesh drew with Vidit Gujrathi; Alireza Firouzja (Fra) drew with R. Praggnanandhaa; Nijat Abasov (Aze) drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE).

Women: Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE) drew with Kateryna Lagno (FIDE); R. Vaishali drew with Koneru Humpy; Lei Tingjie (Chn) lost to Tan Zhongyi (Chn); Anna Muzychuk (Ukr) drew with Nurgyul Salimova (Bul).

