GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Candidates chess | Indian stars begin their campaign with draws

Seven of the eight games end in stalemate; Tan gets the better of compatriot Lei for the only decisive result

April 05, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Holding out: Praggnanandhaa gave perpetual checks to draw against Firouzja in 39 moves. Photo: FIDE

Holding out: Praggnanandhaa gave perpetual checks to draw against Firouzja in 39 moves. Photo: FIDE

The opening round of the Candidates chess tournament produced plenty of excitement but only one decisive result, as seven of the eight games ended in draws at Toronto.

Former World champion Tan Zhongyi of China was the only winner on Thursday. With black, she defeated compatriot Lei Tingjie in 52 moves to emerge as the only player — be it in the Open event or the women’s — in the lead position after the first round.

All the four boards in the Open event were drawn. One of those games featured two Indians — D. Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi. The game, in which Gukesh had white pieces, ended in 21 moves, with repetition.

The other Indian in the open event, R. Praggnanandhaa had the black pieces against France’s Alireza Firouzja. Their game lasted 39 moves, with the Indian giving perpetual checks.

The marquee game on the opening day featured the two strongest players in the tournament, and both Americans. Fabiano Caruana, the World No. 2, and Hikaru Nakamura, the World No. 3, drew after 41 moves. Nakamura, with black pieces, defended well to secure half-a-point.

In the other game, Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, the winner of the last two Candidates tournaments, was forced to split the point with Nijat Abasov of Azerbaijan, the lowest-ranked player.

In the women’s tournament, the two Indians in the field, Koneru Humpy and R. Vaishali drew in 41 moves. The all-Russian encounter between Aleksandra Goryachkina and Kateryna Lagno were also drawn, as was the game between Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine and Nurgyul Salimova of Bulgaria.

The results (Indians unless specified):

Open: Fabiano Caruana (USA) drew with Hikaru Nakamura (USA); D. Gukesh drew with Vidit Gujrathi; Alireza Firouzja (Fra) drew with R. Praggnanandhaa; Nijat Abasov (Aze) drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE).

Women: Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE) drew with Kateryna Lagno (FIDE); R. Vaishali drew with Koneru Humpy; Lei Tingjie (Chn) lost to Tan Zhongyi (Chn); Anna Muzychuk (Ukr) drew with Nurgyul Salimova (Bul).

Related Topics

chess

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.