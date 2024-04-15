GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Candidates Chess | Gujrathi punishes Nakamura for inaccurate moves

Gukesh-Praggnanandhaa contest ends in a stalemate as the former shares the lead with Nepomniachtchi; Humpy held while Vaishali goes down

April 15, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Giving up: Nakamura, right, resigned on the 36th move faced with Gujrathi’s check-mating net with his queen, rook and knight. Photo: FIDE

Giving up: Nakamura, right, resigned on the 36th move faced with Gujrathi’s check-mating net with his queen, rook and knight. Photo: FIDE

The clash between the two Chennai-based teenagers, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa, ended in a draw, but the other Indian, Vidit Gujrathi shocked second seed Hikaru Nakamura of the United States in the ninth round of the Candidates chess tournament at Toronto on Sunday.

Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi, the winner of the last editions, was held by Alireza Firouzja of France and that left the Russian retaining the joint lead along with Gukesh; they are on 5.5 points.

With five rounds to go, Praggnanandhaa is in the sole third position with five points. He is followed half-a-point behind, though, by Nakamura, Gujrathi and the top-seeded American Fabiano Caruana, who was held by Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov, the lowest-rated player in the field.

Tan back in sole lead

In the women’s tournament, China’s Tan Zhongyi returned to the sole lead position after defeating R. Vaishali, who suffered her fourth consecutive loss.

Koneru Humpy drew with Russian Kateryna Lagno and is on four points and Vaishali on 2.5.

The leader Tan has six points.

Half-a-point behind her are compatriot Lei Tingjie, who drew with Nurgyul Salimova of Bulgaria, and Russian Aleksandra Gorychkina, who split the point with Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk.

It was Gujrathi’s second victory in the tournament against Nakamura, who was punished for his inaccurate moves.

The American, who had black pieces, resigned on the 36th move, faced with Gujrathi’s check-mating net with his queen, rook and knight.

“Obviously I did not find the right moves, but my time usage was absolutely horrible,” said Nakamura. “It was a huge reason why I could not find decent ideas, especially around moves 24-25.”

The results, ninth round:

Open: D. Gukesh 5.5 drew with R. Praggnanandhaa 5; Alireza Firouzja (Fra) 3.5 drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE) 5.5; Vidit Gujrathi 4.5 bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 4.5; Nijat Abasov (Aze) 3 drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA) 4.5.

Women: R. Vaishali 2.5 lost to Tan Zhongyi (Chn) 6; Lei Tingjie (Chn) 5.5 drew with Nurgyul Salimova (Bul) 4; Anna Muzychuk (Ukr) 3.5 drew with Aleksandra Gorychkina (FIDE) 5.5; Koneru Humpy 4 drew with Kateryna Lagno (FIDE) 5.

Related Topics

chess

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.