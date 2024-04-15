Candidates Chess | Gujrathi punishes Nakamura for inaccurate moves

April 15, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

The clash between the two Chennai-based teenagers, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa, ended in a draw, but the other Indian, Vidit Gujrathi shocked second seed Hikaru Nakamura of the United States in the ninth round of the Candidates chess tournament at Toronto on Sunday.

Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi, the winner of the last editions, was held by Alireza Firouzja of France and that left the Russian retaining the joint lead along with Gukesh; they are on 5.5 points.

With five rounds to go, Praggnanandhaa is in the sole third position with five points. He is followed half-a-point behind, though, by Nakamura, Gujrathi and the top-seeded American Fabiano Caruana, who was held by Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov, the lowest-rated player in the field.

Tan back in sole lead

In the women’s tournament, China’s Tan Zhongyi returned to the sole lead position after defeating R. Vaishali, who suffered her fourth consecutive loss.

Koneru Humpy drew with Russian Kateryna Lagno and is on four points and Vaishali on 2.5.

The leader Tan has six points.

Half-a-point behind her are compatriot Lei Tingjie, who drew with Nurgyul Salimova of Bulgaria, and Russian Aleksandra Gorychkina, who split the point with Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk.

It was Gujrathi’s second victory in the tournament against Nakamura, who was punished for his inaccurate moves.

The American, who had black pieces, resigned on the 36th move, faced with Gujrathi’s check-mating net with his queen, rook and knight.

“Obviously I did not find the right moves, but my time usage was absolutely horrible,” said Nakamura. “It was a huge reason why I could not find decent ideas, especially around moves 24-25.”

The results, ninth round:

Open: D. Gukesh 5.5 drew with R. Praggnanandhaa 5; Alireza Firouzja (Fra) 3.5 drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE) 5.5; Vidit Gujrathi 4.5 bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 4.5; Nijat Abasov (Aze) 3 drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA) 4.5.

Women: R. Vaishali 2.5 lost to Tan Zhongyi (Chn) 6; Lei Tingjie (Chn) 5.5 drew with Nurgyul Salimova (Bul) 4; Anna Muzychuk (Ukr) 3.5 drew with Aleksandra Gorychkina (FIDE) 5.5; Koneru Humpy 4 drew with Kateryna Lagno (FIDE) 5.