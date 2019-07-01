Canada Open badminton: Praneeth and Prannoy eye good show

Indian shuttlers, including B. Sai Praneeth and H.S. Prannoy, will look to put their best foot forward when they start their campaign at the Canada Open BWF Tour Super 100, beginning on Tuesday.

While P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will not be in action, the $75,000 tournament will see a number of Indian male shuttlers vying for honours and hoping to get back their rhythm as the second half of the season unfolds.

Praneeth, the 2017 Singapore Open champion, will look to lay his hands on a crown after coming close at the Swiss Open Super 300 event in March this year. He had lost in the finals to Shi Yuqi of China.

The second-seeded Indian, who last played at Australian Open almost a month back, has got a bye in the first round.

Prannoy too lost a lot of time this year battling gastroesophageal reflux disease which affected his performance. And as a result, his ranking has dwindled to World No 26.

The 25-year-old Indian, a former top 10 player, also got a bye in the first round and will look to turn things around with a good show here.

Former Commonweath Games champion P. Kashyap too looked in good touch this season, especially at the India Open, where he reached the semifinals.

National champion Sourabh Verma will square off against Turkey’s Emre Lale.

Lakshya Sen will take on New Zealand’s Abhinav Manota in the opening round.