BWF World Badminton Championships | Prannoy cruises into third round

Huelva

16 December 2021 00:19 IST

Beats his Malaysian opponent 21-7, 21-17 in men's singles second round match

H.S. Prannoy registered a straight-game win over Daren Liew of Malaysia to reach the third round of the BWF World Badminton Championships here on Wednesday.

Prannoy beat his Malaysian opponent 21-7, 21-17 in a men's singles second round match that lasted 42 minutes.

Prannoy joined two other Indians, K. Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of the showpiece tournament.

Prannoy faced little resistance from Liew in the first game. From 8-5, the Indian took eight straight points to zoom to 16-5 before pocketing it easily.

The second game was more competitive and the two players were levelled at 6-6. But from there, Prannoy never fell behind as he cruised to 16-11.

The Malaysian narrowed the gap but Prannoy was up 19-16 before pocketing the second game and the match.

The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy also entered the third round after a hard-fought 21-11, 9-21, 21-13 win over the Chinese pair of Liu Xuan Xuan and Xia Yu Ting in a 51-minute second-round match.

In the men's doubles, however, M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost to 11th seed Russians Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov 21-11, 21-16 in a second round match that lasted 41 minutes.