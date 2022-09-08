BWF Tour No. 1 ranking gives Prannoy a lot of motivation and confidence

‘The fact that I have been reaching quarterfinals consistently in most of the events does show that I am really playing well’

H.S. Prannoy of India hits a return against Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan during their men’s singles match on day four of the Japan Open badminton tournament in Osaka on September 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

H.S. Prannoy, who has been beating the best in the business consistently in major events in recent times, says that the BWF Tour No. 1 ranking gives him a lot of motivation and confidence with which he can keep improving.

"Being No. 1 on the BWF Tour in September itself makes you feel better," he said. “Of course, this is not the World No. 1 ranking. A lot of things are bound to change on that front too soon once the rankings, which were frozen, are opened up,” the 30-year-old Prannoy told The Hindu on Thursday.

“The next couple of months are equally important, as these things might go up and down. I am determined to be as consistent as possible,” he said.

“The fact that I have been reaching quarterfinals consistently in most of the events does show that I am really playing well. It is only a question of time before I keep knocking the door, open it and win a final too,” Prannoy said.

“Winning the Thomas Cup early this year is the defining moment not just for me but for Indian badminton itself. That victory gave so much confidence to every one of my teammates too,” he said.

H.S. Prannoy of India competes as he plays Zhao Jun Peng of China during a badminton game of the men’s singles quarterfinal in the BWF World Championships in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.. | Photo Credit: AP

Questioned on whether he is making any critical analysis of losing matches after beating top ranked players, Prannoy said that if you lose in a quarterfinal then the winner should be given equal respect. “He has not reached that stage by virtue of any walk-overs. He is there because he has also beaten some of big gun,” he added.

“It is pretty simple. Every top player is losing to one or the other. Rankings don’t matter. On certain days, you have to come up with the kind of efforts to win the matches,” Prannoy said.

“The chats with Gopi sir (chief national coach P. Gopi Chand) about some minor adjustments before a major event always help me, even as there is a conscious effort to keep stepping on to the next level,” he said.

“Honestly, I don’t chase any goals. All that I want is to take care of my body, stay cautious on the niggles during a tournament. I hope to finish off the year on a high,” Prannoy signed off.