BWF to vote on proposed five-game scoring system

NEW DELHI

19 May 2021 04:16 IST

Replacing the current three-game format with a best-of-five scoring system will once again be put to vote by the Badminton World Federation at its AGM on Saturday.

The BWF, under president Poul Erik Hoyer Larsen, had floated the idea in 2014 for the first time but it didn’t receive the support.

The 11x5 system, couldn’t gather enough votes during last year’s AGM. This time, a joint proposal to “amend the Laws of Badminton relating to the Scoring System” came from Badminton Indonesia and Badminton Maldives.

Advertising

Advertising

“One of the key topics that will be voted on by the Membership is the proposal... to amend the Laws of Badminton relating to the Scoring System,” BWF said on Tuesday.

“BWF Council decided to express its support for this proposal as it aligns with the objectives of the BWF Strategic Plan 2020-2024...”

Innovative elements

According to the BWF strategic plan, it wants to “include new and innovative elements of the game to ensure this continues to evolve over time and excite, engage and enhance global fan base through inspirational performances at world-class events.”

During the meeting, “related changes regarding change of ends and continuous play” will also be motioned.

However, BWF made it clear that it “not to be introduced until after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games”.