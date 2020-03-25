BWF should plan a timeline for resuming tournaments: Srikanth

Former World No. 1 K. Srikanth, while welcoming the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics, feels that the Badminton World Federation (BWF) should think of a timeline for starting its other tournaments which have been recently cancelled recently.

“It is a good decision as it is next to impossible to host the Games given the critical scenario across the world,” Srikanth told The Hindu.

Need for a re-think

“I personally feel that the BWF should have a serious re-think, once the situation improves and deemed fit for any sporting activity, about starting the tournaments which were cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus threat,” he said.

“I appeal to the organisers to wait before declaring the next possible dates of Olympics. There has to be a periodic, critical review of the situation before going ahead with the timeline,” he said.

Reflecting on the preparations, Srikanth admitted it will be a difficult phase in the run-up to the next schedule of the Games.

“For the last 12 months you have been tuning your physical and conditioning programme according to the original schedule. Now, you have to re-set the goal and plan these programmes accordingly. It is a huge task and a different kind of challenge for any athlete,” the champion shuttler, who once set a rare record of winning four Super Series titles in 2017 before scaling the summit of world rankings in April 2018.

“Right now, I am in Guntur with my family members and friends. But, definitely doing those minimum exercises to stay fit and appeal to all the citizens to adhere to the guidelines of the Government and stay indoors till situation improves,” he said.