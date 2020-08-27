Other Sports

BWF reschedules World Tour events

With no noticeable change in the situation following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has decided to scrap the already-announced events on the World Tour and hold just two events each on yet-to-be-finalised dates in Europe and Asia.

As per a BWF announcement on Thursday, Thomas Cup and Uber Cup team events were on schedule from October 3 to 11 in Aarhus, Denmark.

In the following two weeks, the players will play Denmark Open 1 and Denmark Open 2 in Odense, as part of the European leg of the World Tour.

The two-week break will help players move to Asia in compliance with the travel advisory and the quarantine protocols. Thereafter, Asia Open 1 and Asia Open 2 will be held in successive weeks.

These events will be followed by the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals. The venue and dates of events in Asia will be announced in due course.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2020 6:00:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/bwf-reschedules-world-tour-events/article32457219.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story