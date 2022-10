A view of the trophies at the BWF World Junior Championship. Twitter/@santander2022

India's Sankar Muthusamy assured India of a medal in the BWF Junior world badminton championships in Santander on October 28, 2022, when he defeated Hu Zhen An of China 21-18, 8-21, 21-16 in the boys' singles quarterfinals.

Lakshya Sen was the last Indian to win a medal (bronze) in the junior worlds in 2018.

Saina Nehwal is the only Indian who has won gold in the world juniors in 2008.