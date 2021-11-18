BWF gives Padukone lifetime achievement award

Huge contribution: Padukone inspired many to take up the sport.

New Delhi

18 November 2021 23:06 IST

Badminton legend Prakash Padukone will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award this year from the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The BWF Council shortlisted the Indian based on the award commission's recommendation. Badminton Association of India (BAI) had submitted his name for the award.

The former World No. 1 and the first-ever Indian World championships medallist, Padukone has contributed immensely to the game. In 2018, he was also honoured with the BAI’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

For the Meritorious Service Award, BWF Council has nominated Devender Singh, president, Haryana Badminton Association, S.A. Shetty, secretary-general, Maharashtra Badminton Association, O.D. Sharma, vice-president, BAI, and former BAI vice- President Manik Saha.

Alaknanda Ashok, President, Uttarakhand Badminton Association, will receive the Women & Gender Equity Award.

The certificates/plaques will be given to all the awardees during the India Open.