BWF extends Olympic qualification window

19 February 2021 21:30 IST

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Friday that the Tokyo Olympics hopefuls will have until June 15 to secure qualification for the Games after a number of World Tour events were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pushed back

The Malaysia Open, which was initially scheduled for March 31-April 4, has been pushed back to May 25-30, while April’s Malaysia Masters has been postponed until further notice.

The Singapore Open has also been pushed back by two months and will now be held from June 1-6.

Rankings at the end of April should have been the cut-off to decide which players will be at the Tokyo Games, due to begin on July 23.

However, the BWF's Race to Tokyo standings will now close on June 15, with the Singapore Open serving as the last tournament for qualification.

The Race to Tokyo is set to resume at next month's Swiss Open.