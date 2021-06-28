BWF cancels India Open, Hyderabad Open

New Delhi

Indian & Hyderabad opens cancelled; Sudirman Cup shifted from China

The India Open Super 500 and Hyderabad Open Super 100 tournaments were on Monday cancelled by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), which announced a revamped international calender to salvage the remaining season affected by COVID-19.

The $400,000 India Open, which was supposed to be one of the qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics, was scheduled to be held from May 11 to 16 but was postponed in April due to rising COVID cases in the national capital.

The $100,000 Hyderabad Open was slated to be held from August 24 to 29.

The Syed Modi India International Super 300 tournament, scheduled to be held in Lucknow from October 12 to 17, remained on course, according to the new calender.

“A number of tournaments previously classified as postponed from Q1 and Q2 or originally slated for Q3 and Q4 of 2021 have subsequently been cancelled,” BWF said in a statement.

In other announcements, the world body on Monday said that Finland will host the Sudirman Cup Finals in September-October while the season-ending World Tour Finals will be staged in Indonesia.

China was scheduled to host both the Sudirman Cup Final and the World Tour Finals but BWF decided to move both the events out of the country due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The apex body also decided to push the prestigious World Championships, to be held in Spain, by two weeks.