BWF cancels 2020 Swiss Open, European Championships

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) cancelled the 2020 Swiss Open and the 2020 European Championships on Wednesday.
The BWF, the only world body to announce a packed five-month calendar for 2020, called off the two events due to non-availability of dates.
The Swiss Open, scheduled from March 17 to 22, was under the “suspended” category following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.
Similarly, the European Championship, scheduled from April 21-26, stands cancelled. The right to host the continental championship remains with Ukraine, which has committed to hold the event at Kyiv, from April 27 to May 2, 2021.
