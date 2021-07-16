Bucks rally to draw level with Suns

Khris Middleton cashes in for the host

Khris Middleton earned his nickname in Game 4 of the NBA Finals as “Cash Money” came up clutch in the biggest game of his life.

Following back-to-back 40-point efforts by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Middleton emerged as the Bucks’ saviour with a playoff-career high 40 to overshadow 42 points from Suns guard Devin Booker.

“Late in the fourth quarter, we just ran sets that enabled me to get to my spots,” Middleton said. “After that I’ve just got to make reads. Thankfully, I hit some shots.”

Boucing back

Middleton scored 10 consecutive points and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied from a nine-point deficit to claim Game 4, 109-103, and tie the Phoenix Suns at 2-2 in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

“I don’t count shots. I let the shots come to me and I take it,” Middleton said. “I don’t count stats or shots until the end of the game.”

Middleton made the money plays in the final two minutes with a freakish nod to Antetokounmpo, whose block of Deandre Ayton kept the Bucks’ lead at four points with 1:15 to play.

Antetokounmpo deferred more than usual and had 26 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks.

For most of the night, only fouls stopped Booker. The Suns’ top scorer scored 42 despite being dogged most of the second half by foul trouble. Booker’s effort was his ninth game in these playoffs over 30 points.

He had 10 points on 3 of 14 shooting in Game 3. Phoenix shot 51.3% from the field and held the Bucks to 40.2%.

The series now shifts back to Phoenix for Game 5 on Saturday and Middleton said the Bucks had to take the momentum with them.

The results: Milwaukee Bucks 109 (Middleton 40, Antetokounmpo 26) bt Phoenix Suns 103 (Booker 42). Series tied 2-2.