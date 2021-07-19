Bucks on brink of ending drought

Phoenix

19 July 2021 04:02 IST

Holiday-Antetokounmpo combine steals Suns’ move

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points, including a clinching slam dunk in the final seconds, and Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix Suns 123-119 on Saturday to move within one win of a first NBA title since 1971.

Middleton shines

Khris Middleton added 29 points and Jrue Holiday contributed 27 points and 13 assists for the visiting Bucks, who seized a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

With the Suns seeking a go-ahead basket in the dying seconds, Holiday stole the ball from Devin Booker and made an alley-oop pass to Antetokounmpo for a slam dunk and Middleton added a final free throw to seal the Suns' fate.

Advertising

Advertising

The Bucks could become only the fifth team in NBA Finals history to win the crown after dropping the first two games.

Teams winning game five to take a 3-2 edge in the Finals have won the title 72% of the time, 21 of 29 in all.

Paul had 21 points and 11 assists for Phoenix while Bahamas big man Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The result:

Milwaukee Bucks 123 bt Phoenix Suns 119 (Bucks lead series 3-2).