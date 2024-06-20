ADVERTISEMENT

British medal hope Katie Archibald ruled out of Paris after freak accident

Published - June 20, 2024 11:16 pm IST - LONDON

British cyclist Katie Archibald said that she had tripped over a step and dislocated her ankle, breaking her tibia and fibula and ripping two ligaments off the bone

Reuters

Britain’s Katie Archibald. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

British track cyclist Katie Archibald will miss the Paris Olympics after breaking a leg in a freak garden accident, she said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old explained on Instagram that she had tripped over a step on Tuesday and dislocated her ankle, breaking her tibia and fibula and ripping two ligaments off the bone.

"Had surgery yesterday to pin the bones back together and reattach the ligaments," she said. "Then hopefully this afternoon I'll be going home.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A hundred apologies for what this means for the Olympic team, which I've been told won't involve me," she added. "I'm still processing that bit of news, but thought I better confirm it publicly instead of leaving it to the grapevine."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Archibald, five times a world champion, won team pursuit gold at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Madison gold at the delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

She had targeted three golds in Paris in the team pursuit, Madison and omnium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Britain's Olympic cycling squad is due to be announced on Monday. The Paris Games run from July 26 to Aug. 11.

"We share in Katie’s heartbreak over her injury, and the cruel manner in which she has been denied the chance to ride for the medals she so coveted in Paris," British Cycling said in a statement.

"Our focus is now on providing Katie with the best possible support as she begins her recovery, and we know that the whole cycling community will be right behind her for every step."

ADVERTISEMENT

Archibald has had a tough time since Tokyo, missing the 2022 Commonwealth Games after being hit by a car and injuring her ankles. She had broken her collarbone at a World Cup event a month earlier.

That same year she suffered tragedy when her partner and mountain bike rider Rab Wardell died of a cardiac arrest.

Archibald's career was closely tied to that of team mate and five-times Olympic champion Laura Kenny, Britain's most decorated female Olympian, who retired in March.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

cycling

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US