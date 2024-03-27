ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil fight back to draw 3-3 with Spain in friendly

March 27, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - MADRID

The hosts dominated proceedings early on and opened a two-goal lead with a penalty from Rodri and a Dani Olmo strike, but Rodrygo reduced the deficit before the break after a mistake by goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Reuters

Brazil’s Lucas Paqueta scores his side’s third goal with a penalty kick during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil's Lucas Paqueta scored a penalty deep in added time to rescue a fortunate 3-3 draw with Spain in an ill-tempered friendly at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on March 26.

Brazil teenager Endrick came off the bench to equalise from a corner four minutes into the second half, but Rodri put Spain back in the lead from the spot in the 86th minute.

However, Brazil managed to level again five minutes into added time when Galeno was fouled inside the box and Paqueta stroked home from the spot. (Editing by Toby Davis)

