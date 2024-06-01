GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jaismine advances; Siwach loses

Published - June 01, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Y. B. Sarangi

Jaismine Lamboria reached the women’s 57kg quarterfinals to move closer to winning a quota place, while Sachin Siwach lost his men’s 57kg semifinal bout in the second World Olympic boxing qualifier in Bangkok on Saturday.

Jaismine recorded a convincing 5-0 win over Switzerland’s Ana Marija Milisic in the pre-quarterfinals to enter the last-eight.

The lanky southpaw began cautiously before showcasing her control. Using her long reach, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine connected her right jabs and combinations cleanly through counterattacks. Her movement and ring craft kept her safe.

After securing the first two rounds, Jaismine was more confidence as she sprayed a flurry of punches towards the close to emerge as the clear winner. She will meet Mali’s Marine Camara in a last-eight fight on Sunday. A win will help her reclaim the quota place India had lost due to Parveen Hooda’s whereabouts failure.

In an exciting contest, Strandja Memorial gold medallist Siwach lost to Philippine’s Tokyo Olympic silver medallist in 51kg Carlo Paalam 5-0.

Siwach, the taller of the two, gave his best but could not stop the compact Filipino, whose fast, powerful and calculated punching earned him the bout and a ticket to Paris.

Siwach will get another opportunity to get a Paris berth as he will face the other losing semifinalist Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu for the third slot.

