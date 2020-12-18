Other Sports

Boxing World Cup | Simranjeet enters final

Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) beat Ukraine’s Marianna Basanets to storm into the final of boxing’s Cologne World Cup on Friday.

Earlier, Sonia Lather (57kg) set up a clash against compatriot Manisha in the semifinals by beating Ukraine’s Snizhana Kholodkova 3-2. Manisha had got a bye.

Satish Kumar (+91kg) kicked off his campaign with an impressive 5-0 win over Moldova’s Zavantin Alexel to make the last-four stage.

In the 57kg class, Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) defeated Germany’s Umar Bajwa 5-0 to enter the semifinals, Gaurav Solanki got the better of another local hope in Murat Yildirim 3-2 and Kavinder Singh Bisht defeated France’s Samuel Kistohurry. Ashish Kumar (75kg) lost 3-1 to the Netherlands’ Max Van der Pas.

