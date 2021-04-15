Boxing | Vikas knocks out Radev

Vikas Singh upset two-time European youth champion and a gold medal medal contender Yasen Radev in a men’s 52kg bout of the World youth boxing championships here.

Vikas tamed the Bulgarian 5-0 to reach the second round.

Asian youth silver medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) also made impressive starts to their campaign by recording identical 5-0 victories against Slovakia’s Miroslav Herceg and Georgi Stoev of Bulgaria respectively.

Asian youth champion Vinka (60kg) and Poonam (57kg) continued their winning run by defeating Tara Bohatjuk of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary’s Beata Varga respectively in pre-quarterfinal bouts. Referee stopped the contest in both fights.

The results: Men (first round): 52kg: Vikas Singh bt Yasen Radev (Bul) 5-0.

64kg: Ankit Narwal bt Miroslav Herceg (Svk) 5-0.

91kg: Vishal Gupta bt Geoargi Stoev (Bul) 5-0.

Women (pre-quarterfinals): 57kg: Poonam bt Beata Varga (Hun) RSC; 60kg: Vinka bt Tara Bohatjuk (Bih) RSC.