Boxing | Sachin Siwach’s singular problem

For an 18-year-old, it is a unique problem. But Sachin Siwach, the reigning World Youth champion in 56 kg, accepts the reality with a smile.

In an amazing coincidence, Sachin has an identical name, including the surname, as that of a Railways boxer. Both come from Mitathal village, near Bhiwani, of Haryana and both have won World Youth titles!

The basic difference is the senior Sachin, who won his World youth title in 2016 and is a 21-year-old now, competes in 54 kg, while the junior Sachin takes part in 57 kg in the ongoing National championships here. Incidentally, both have managed to land bronze medals.

The bronze medal on debut is not a bad result for the junior Sachin, who upset Worlds bronze medallist Gaurav Bidhuri before losing to Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin in a close semifinal bout.

“I have learnt a lot. I need to work on my strength and defence,” Sachin told The Hindu on Monday.

“The World Youth title has instilled a lot of confidence and I am fighting with less fear now,” he said.

Sachin is lucky to have the constant guidance of his uncle Pawan Siwach, who put him into boxing, and his first coach at village Anil Tekram.

“Within a few months of starting boxing in 2015, Sachin got a silver in (under-14) National school championships. Next year he got a silver in the National junior and kept on improving,” said Pawan.

Now, Sachin wants to make the most of his time at the National camp and emerge as a better boxer.