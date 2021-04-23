Boxing | Sachin corners glory

KIELCE (POLAND):

23 April 2021 22:21 IST

India signs off with 11 medals, including eight gold

A day after Indian women secured seven gold medals, Sachin, the lone male boxer from the country to reach the final, produced another sterling performance to beat Kazakhstan’s Yerbolat Sabyr and take the men’s 56kg title in the World youth boxing championships here on Friday.

In a keenly-fought summit clash, Sachin – who beat European junior champion Michele Baldassi of Italy in the semifinals – raised his game in the last two rounds to thwart Sabyr’s strong challenge and record a 4-1 win.

India gathered 11 medals, including eight gold and three bronze, to record its best ever showing in the event.

In a fascinating contest between two southpaws displaying a similar style of boxing, Bhiwani boy Sachin used his right-left combination to score points but could not prevent the quick moving Kazakh from establishing a narrow lead in the opening round.

Sachin, a World junior bronze medallist, used an assortment of effective left hooks and penetrating uppercuts to catch up with Sabyr in the second round. He rained more punches in the final round to walk away with victory.

Bishwamitra Chongtham (49kg), Ankit Narwal (64kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) bagged bronze medals.

The result: Men: Final: 56kg: Sachin bt Yerbolat Sabyr (Kaz) 4-1.