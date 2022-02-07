Boxing | Pooja Rani set for event days after losing her father

It will be the National champion’s first competitive outing of the season

From the revelry of her brother’s wedding to the despair of losing her father, life changed in a matter of five days for two-time Asian boxing winner and Tokyo Olympian Pooja Rani.

But the National champion is back in training here and is all set for her first competitive outing of the season as well — the prestigious Strandja Memorial starting on February 18 in Sofia.

“I got back to the National camp just yesterday,” the 81kg category boxer said, her voice reflecting the pain and helplessness of being dealt another blow just when things were seemingly going well for her after ending as a quarterfinalist in Tokyo.

She is used to life going awry at the most inopportune time. A career-threatening shoulder injury some years back and burnt hands just before a major tournament bear testimony to Pooja’s struggles.

Big blow

But this hurts more than anything she has endured so far. The death of her father Rajbir Singh is a crushing blow as he was her biggest motivator.

“He was my biggest inspiration. I was very close to him.

“It happened five days after my brother’s wedding last month, I had come back to the camp and suddenly around 3 in the morning of Feb. 1, I was told he passed away due to heart failure. I rushed home.”

“When I was coming back to the camp after my brother’s wedding, he made a victory sign to see me off, I can’t get that out of my mind. I keep thinking of about it. It’s like I am stuck in that moment,” she said.

But life goes on and the boxer from Bhiwani, who also won bronze in the 2014 Asian Games, is hoping to make her father proud at Strandja Memorial.

“Whether I won or lost, all he tried to do was to make me happy. He opposed my love for boxing when I started out but once he got around, he was like a pillar. He was with me through every triumph and every disappointment. I hope I can make him proud.”

The men’s team is also going to be primarily represented by National champions, which means that the five who competed in the Olympics, will have to wait for some more time before getting back into action.

Amit Panghal (51kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Manish Kaushik (63.5kg), Ashish Chaudhary (75kg), and Satish Kumar (+91kg) have been training at the national camp in Patiala for the past three weeks but are not competition ready in terms of fitness.

“They will have to skip this one. The fitness levels are not up to the mark given that they did not compete after Tokyo and resumed training less than a month back,” a Boxing Federation of India source told PTI.

Among those who would miss the event are Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), who twisted his ankle a few weeks back, Sanjeet (91kg), nursing a shoulder injury, and World championship bronze-winner Akash (54kg).

The two teams are due to leave on February 17 after undergoing pre-departure COVID-19 tests.

The squads:

Men: Govind (48kg), Ankit (51kg), Rajpinder Singh (54kg), Rohit Mor (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Dalvir Singh (63.5kg), Akash (67kg), Rohit Tokas (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Sachin Kumar (81kg), Lakshya Chahar (86kg), Gaurav Chauhan (91kg), Narender (+91kg).

Women: Nitu (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Shiksha (54kg). Sonia Lather (57kg), Meena Rani (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Anjali Tushir (66kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (71kg), Saweety (75kg), Pooja Rani (81kg), Nandini (+81kg).