Boxing | Panghal, Thapa inch closer to title

Three more Indian women in finals

Amit Panghal (52kg) and Shiva Thapa (64kg) gave impressive performances to make it to the finals of the Asian boxing championships here on Friday.

Defending champion Panghal, who had beaten Saken Bibossinov in the World championships semifinals, again showed his supremacy over the Kazakh to record a 5-0 victory. Thapa landed some accurate combinations to get the better of top seed Bakhodur Usmonov 4-0.

Three women in final

Three Indian women, Lalbuatsiahi (64kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) and Anupama (+81kg), had reached the finals on Thursday night.

The result of the 54kg semifinal contest between Sakshi Chaudhary and Dina Zholaman was overturned following Kazakhstan’s appeal to review the bout.

The results (semifinals): Men: 52kg: Amit Panghal bt Saken Bibossinov 5-0; 60kg: Varinder Singh lost to Daniyal Shahbaksh (Iri) 3-2; 64kg: Shiva Thapa bt Bakhodur Usmonov (Tjk) 4-0.

Thursday: Women: 64kg: Lalbuatsiahi bt Noura Almutairi (Kuw) ABD; 69kg: Lovlina Borgohain lost to Navbakhor Khamidova (Uzb) 3-2; 75kg: Pooja Rani w.o. Munkhbat Myagmarjargal (Uzb) 3-2; 81kg: Saweety lost to Fariza Sholtay (Kaz) 4-1; +81kg: Anupama bt Mokhira Abdullaeva (Uzb) 4-1.